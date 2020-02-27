Cobalt to Feature New Router Series, Mini Frame at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cobalt Digital will showcase a new card-bases router series, a mini frame that saves space without compromising functionality and a range of distribution amplifiers with 12G-SDI signal support to address the rise of 4K at the 2020 NAB Show.

The new 9942-RTR series of 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI routers for openGear are optimized for 12G support and fit into a compact 2RU frame. Besides standard openGear DashBoard support, the new router series includes built-in Ethernet ports for IP-based protocols like Cobalt’s ReFLEX and SW-P-08. The routers, available in 12x12 and 24x24 configurations, also support serial and GPIO interfaces.

Designed for applications in which space is limited, the new BBG-1300-F is a 1/3-rack-width, 1RU openGear compatible frame that can house two cards. A built-in network card is included.

Control and monitoring of openGear cards is supported via DashBoard. The openGear 3.0 chassis offers looping reference, redundant power supplies and high-power delivery (60W usable) support.

Up to three BBG-1300-FR units can fit on a single 1RU tray. The mini frame can be used in remote locations as a standalone. LCD buttons and control knobs make simple work of status monitoring and network setup.

Cobalt’s new 12G-SDI openGear distribution amplifiers for 4K signals are available in a variety of configurations. They include:

the 9915DA-1x16-12G 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI 1x16 reclocking distribution amplifier;

the 9915DA-1x16-12G with optional SFP support for fiber input and DA outputs;

the 9915DA-2x16-XPT-12G, a 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD Quad-Channel multirate reclocking DA with x4 output crosspoint that supports two input channels, which can be crosspoint-routed to up to 16 DA outputs;

the 9915DA-4x16-XPT-12G 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD Quad-Channel multirate reclocking DA with 16 DA outputs; and

the 9915DA-4x16-XPT-12G and 9915-2x16-XPT-12G, which include optional SFP support.

See Cobalt Digital at 2020 NAB Show booth SL3308. The 2020 NAB Show runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.