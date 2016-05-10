Cobalt Introduces Fiber Optic Converters for Blue Box Group
CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—The second generation of fiber optic Blue Box Group units, MK2, has been announced by Cobalt Digital. The company has also unveiled the BBG-SFP-SXH reconfigurable video SFP throwdown box.
The MK2 supports BBGConfig software for setup and status-monitoring over USB. It also includes throwdown fiber-conversion products like the BBG-EO-MK2 single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI transmit; BBG-OE-MK2 single 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI receive; BBG-2EO-MK2 dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI transmit; BBG-2OE-MK2 dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI receive; BBG-EOOE-MK2 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI transceiver; and BBG-H-TO-F HDMI 1.4 or DVI to SMPTE 259M, 292M, 424M SDI and SMPTE 297 fiber-optic converter.
The BBG-SFP-SXH throwdown box has a 3G/HD/SD-SDI-selectable input or output with external SFP cage and HDMI and stereo analog audio output. The unit will also support the BBGConfig application and will feature a range of available SFPs.
