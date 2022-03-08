Cobalt Digital to Launch +UDX-Dante-16x16 Solution at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2022 NAB Show next month, Cobalt Digital will introduce its +UDX-Dante-16x16, the industry’s first license-based 12G-SDI bridge to Dante audio, according to the company. Also on deck is Cobalt's new Indigo 2110-DC-01 SMPTE ST-2110 solution, as well as the company's line of compression products with a multilink demo of RIST, and new Technicolor features for reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR incorporated into Cobalt products.

Dante is Audinate’s combination of software, hardware and network protocols that deliver uncompressed, multichannel, low-latency digital audio over a standard Ethernet network. Dante effortlessly replaces point-to-point analog and digital connections with software-based routing sending AV channels anywhere on the network with perfect digital fidelity.

Cobalt has made Dante’s IP-based audio networking solution available to users on a license-basis, which is field upgradable, by incorporating the functionality into the Company’s 9904-UDX processing card. +UDX-Dante-16x16 supports embedding and de-embedding all the way to 12G with full audio routing capabilities between SDI, MADI, and Dante, both input and output, adding up to 32 channels to existing 9904 cards for a high-density solution without the need for any new hardware. Users can ingest and process up to 16 audio channels from the network and output up to 16 channels back into the network using Dante and the Ethernet port.

In addition to accessing Dante on Cobalt’s 9904 cards, users also have access to the card’s other functions such as UDX, color correction, 3D-LUT, frame-sync, audio mixing which are still available while embedding and de-embedding to/from SDI.

+UDX-Dante-16x16 users can also benefit from Cobalt’s BBG-1300 compact and portable frame by inserting a licensed 9904 card into a frame, converting it to a standalone chassis.

Cobalt's Indigo 2110-DC-01, is a new openGear-based SMPTE ST-2110 solution with dual 25G interfaces and 4K support. This highly integrated factory option offers best-of-class native ST 2110 audio/video processing to the Company’s 9904-UDX-4K and 9905-MPx audio/video processor cards.

On the compression side, the 9992-ENC/DEC line has been enhanced with support for decoding Dolby AC-4 and Dolby E, as well as transport protocols such as SRT and soon, Zixi.

Cobalt will also conduct multiple demonstrations including ST 2110 processing, multilink RIST in seamless switching mode using SMPTE ST 2022-7, and a new feature from Technicolor that allows reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR, followed by SL-HDR1 in seamless fashion.

Cobalt Digital will be in Booth N3713.

For more information on the NAB Show, April 23-27, visit nabshow.com/2022/.