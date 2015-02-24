Cobalt Digital to Highlight openGear, Blue Box at 2015 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will show expanded product lines compatible with both the openGear Modular Terminal Gear and Blue Box Group BBG-1000 Series platforms.
The openGear products include:
- 9922-2FS dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI framesync with audio and video processing features and a high-density footprint allowing 20 paths of signal synchronization in 2 RU;
- 9960-TG2-REF1 dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI test signal generator with "bouncing box" motion patterns, bi/tri-level sync output, and ancillary timecode generator, and
- 9980-CSC 3G/HD/SD-SDI color space converter supporting real-time RGB color correction for 1080p60 signals.
The new terminal gear also includes the 9940-4x1-CS bypass router for glitchless video and audio switching, relay-protected output and GPI/O for monitoring and control. The company is also bringing easy-to-use ancillary data tools to market with the 9950-EMDE-ANC data embedder/de-embedder and 9978-ANC-MON ancillary data monitor for end-to-end data transmission workflows.
The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Cobalt Digital will be in booth N2722. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox