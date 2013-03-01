Cobalt Digital to Debut New Conversion Products at 2013 NAB Show

Cobalt Obsidian



At this year’s NAB Show, Cobalt Digital will feature new and enhanced products developed in response to customer feedback. Obsidian3G is a new series of terminal gear cards with improved frame density. The line includes a DCDA down converter/distribution amplifier, which will be followed by DCDA-3G and DCDA-3G2 dual down converters with 3G, frame sync and AES outputs.



Also on display will be:



•Fiber units for the recently released Blue Box Group of modular signal conversion equipment



•Higher performance Fusion3G cards with simultaneous Dolby DD+ 5.1 and 2.0, format conversion, frame sync, wings insertion, keying, color correction, advanced audio processing, full analog I/O, audio/video delay, audio embed/de-embed/cross-point and up/down mixing



•SpotCheck-2016, a new audio loudness measurement and recorded data logging system with up to 16 video channels containing up to 32 audio channels, which monitors, meters and logs loudness compliance over extended time-periods on H.264, MPEG2, MP1L2, DD and AAC



•Demonstrations of the new Descriptive Video Services technology for the vision impaired



•A time-code burner inserter on its 9000 series card



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Cobalt Digital will be at booth N4624.



