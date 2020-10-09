Cobalt Digital Launches Quad-Path Converter, Frame Synchronizer Card for openGear

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital has launched the new 9905-MPx next generation scaler, frame synchronizer and audio embedder and de-embedder for the openGear platform.

Developed based on the response from the company’s customers, the 9905-MPx offers quad path up/down/cross-conversion as well as frame synchronization, the company said.

“Cobalt has been building products since 1997 based not only on current industry demand, but also by anticipating requirements driven by emerging technologies,” said Chris Shaw, Cobalt senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“This time the customers asked for increased density, unprecedented multi-input support and enhanced flexibility, and we happily complied with the 9905-MPx.”

The 9905-MPx, which supports 480i, 576i, 720p, 1080i, 1080pSF and 1080p, offers four independent signal paths of UDX, frame sync and audio embedding and de-embedding in a single openGear card. Each of the card’s four audio channels supports AES and MADI embedding and de-embedding, Cobalt Digital said.

Used with the Cobalt HPF-9000 20-slot chassis, the 9905-MPx provides up to 24 channels (six cards) of processing in a single frame, the company said.

The unit’s independent up/down/cross convert scalers are designed for broadcast video formats, with full ARC control suitable for conversions to or from 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios. Discrete AES and MADI audio embedding/routing/mixing/de-embedding to any of four processing paths is supported. Color correction and 3D LUT functions provide accommodation of SDR and HDR processing for downstream HDR systems, the company said.

Card control and monitoring is available via a DashBoard user interface or Cobalt’s RESTful-based Reflex protocol. The 9905-MPx can be software-converted to a 4K Quad-Link Input SDM/2SI 4K UDX/Frame Sync card with an optional software license.