Civolution to feature VideoSync 2nd Screen

Civolution will be showcase its VideoSync 2nd Screen, a companion device synchronization solution, new features for the Civolution Teletrax global media monitoring solution and new 2nd Screen applications for the iPad, iPhone, Android and other smart devices.

Civolution will highlight its NexGuard forensic watermarking for pay-TV and pre-release content. The NexGuard pay-TV and online solution offers both a deterrent against piracy and a forensic analysis tool when piracy occurs.

The Teletrax monitoring solutions for television, Internet and radio offers comprehensive media monitoring worldwide. New features and functionality include the global expansion of Civolution’s Video Fingerprinting broadcast monitoring network and clients.

Civolution also will make the European debut of VideoSync at IBC2011. It allows for accurate and rapid synchronization of interactive content.

