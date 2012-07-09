Chyron’s Lyric PRO 8.1 ready for Broadcast & Cable show

Chyron has announced its Lyric PRO 8.1 graphics creation software platform will be among its featured product line at the Broadcast & Cable (SET) show August 23-25 in Sao Pãulo, Brazil.

With new scriptless conditional intelligent transitions across multiple systems and delivery of superior-quality real-time 3-D animations, Lyric PRO 8.1 enables users to improve the look of on-air graphics with ease and accuracy. With native support for stereoscopic 3-D, scriptless transitions, and touch screen-enabled graphics, Lyric PRO 8.1 is a worldwide leader for sports and news applications.