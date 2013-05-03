ChyronHego introduces Mosaic broadcast graphics platform

ChyronHego launched Mosaic, a high-performance, 1080p-capable broadcast graphics platform for use in traditional or automated production workflows at the 2013 NAB Show.

Built on the latest Intel and NVIDIA architecture, Mosaic’s graphics engine is well-suited for live news, sports, entertainment and OB productions.

Mosaic fits within existing workflows or ChyronHego’s streamlined end-to-end BlueNet system, either as a stand-alone character generator for live operation or as a primary graphics engine in automated environments, when integrated with ChyronHego’s CAMIO graphics asset management server.

In a compact 2-RU chassis, Mosaic features SSD storage and redundant power supplies that make it well-suited for applications requiring rugged design and space conservation. Mosaic delivers seamless creation-to-playout capability, real-time 2-D/3-D animation, an optional onboard DVE, video and audio mixers, and support for a variety of native clip formats and standards, including SD, HD and 1080p.