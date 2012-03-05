Chyron to showcase Channel Box² at 2012 NAB Show

At the 2012 NAB Show, Chyron will showcase its newly enhanced Channel Box² (v. 4.6). Channel Box² is a channel branding system that features 2D/3D design with a complete data acquisition toolset for all branding applications. Built on Chyron's Lyric technology, Channel Box² allows users to access any data — RSS feeds, traffic, financial, weather, elections, tickers, promos, snipes, and more — and publish it on-air anywhere, anytime.

New Channel Box² software (v. 4.6) introduces an asset viewer that allows an operator to validate, package, and query assets, as well as new data binding tools for improved panel control. Additional new features include locking scenes and copy/paste/reverse functionality, all of which can be coupled with a scene list that allows groups of scenes to be created and stylized.