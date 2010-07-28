Chyron to debut 3-D graphics tools at IBC2010

Chyron will debut a number of product enhancements at IBC2010, including the latest version of Lyric with new tools to create stereoscopic 3-D graphics.

Quintette is a “total solution” from Chyron based on Lyric PRO technology and graphics production workflow. The newsroom graphics suite controls four independent channels with integrated hardware clips per channel. A graphics asset management and distribution server completely interfaces to iNews, Annova, Dalet, ENPS and Si Media newsroom systems.

The Channel Box² playout HD platform includes three HD DVEs. The new universal 4.0 software release includes VB scripting, API, automatic file monitoring, XKeys Pro support, dynamic image and movie replacement, user interface enhancements and more.

See Chyron at IBC Stand 7.D11.