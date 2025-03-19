Frequency to Launch Graphics+ at 2025 NAB Show

LOS ANGELES—Frequency has announced that it will be launching a fully integrated graphics platform as part of Frequency Studio at the 2025 NAB Show.

Graphics+ will be on display at the company’s suite at The Encore Hotel, during the show in Las Vegas between April 6 to 9. The solution lets customers create, schedule and deploy any type of graphic element, overlay or effect, in a fully automated self-serve way.

“At Frequency, we’re obsessed with providing our customers the tools and services that they need to be successful. Our commitment to innovation ensures our customers have the most powerful tools available. We’re looking forward to showing Graphics+ and other new products at NAB,” said Frequency CEO and founder Blair Harrison. “Graphics+ empowers our customers to maximize their creativity, while minimizing the operational effort.”

Harrison added, “Our new Graphics+ platform helps content owners retain viewers by powering stunning graphics that reduce viewer drop off. Graphics+ is a critical piece of our partner’s pathway to channel success.”

More specifically, the company reported that Graphics+ simplifies channel operations, and delivers the very best viewing experiences, driving increased retention and new monetization opportunities. Capabilities include automated credits squeeze, branded visuals, overlay graphics, real time tickers, everything needed to create stunning and engaging channel experiences for viewers.

Graphics+ also features a new level of flexibility, automation and real-time control, designed for efficient deployment at scale, supporting both creative and business objectives. Whether the goal is to drive audience retention, strengthen brand presence, or implement innovative monetization strategies, Graphics+ is the most efficient and complete solution available, the company said.

Key features include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squeezeback Solutions - with automated credits squeeze, L-bars and split-screen layouts

Interactive & Real-Time Dynamic Elements - including Picture-in-Picture (PiP) layouts, sponsored overlays, live polls, and social media integration

Automation & Metadata-Driven Branding - to manage show titles, lower thirds, and other dynamic graphics.

Frequency Graphics+ will be demonstrated at Frequency’s NAB Show 2025 suite at The Encore Hotel, Las Vegas. To book a meeting, please email business@frequency.com or visit https://www.frequency.com/nab-2025.