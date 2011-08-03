Chyron launches AXIS World Graphics to EMEA markets

At IBC2011, Chyron will officially unveil its AXIS World Graphics platform to the European, Middle East and African markets.

AXIS World Graphics is a cloud-based graphics creation system designed specifically for broadcasters. AXIS World Graphics simplifies, streamlines and facilitates the graphics creation process enabling everyone from reporters, production assistants and news producers to create graphics. Integrating with the broadcaster's existing workflow or Chyron's BlueNet workflow, AXIS World Graphics combines technology and functionality, proven integration, and point-and-click customization.



Accompanying the EMEA launch of AXIS World Graphics are several new features and enhancements to the system, including fully integrated electronic order management. Additionally, Chyron will show AXIS World Graphics integration with Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro video editing. Chyron's Lyric PRO 8 software is also now supported as a template creation tool within AXIS World Graphics.



See Chyron at IBC2011 Stand 7.D11.