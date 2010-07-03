Chrysler introduces free apps for smart phones

Chrysler and its after-market division Mopar have introduced an owner’s manual for the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee not simply as a printed manual with DVD but also as a collection of free smart phone apps. The apps, which debuted June 19 in the iTunes store, were developed by Tweddle Group and will be available at a later date for BlackBerry and Android on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint.

The apps include maintenance schedules, service contract details, warning light interpretation, warranty information and customer assistance. They also include new features such as video demonstrations and 24-hour roadside assistance and customer care access. Information is also available on Jeep brand accessories, gear and apparel and connection to Jeep communities on the Jeep blog, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The apps, said a Chrysler spokesperson, was also conceived of as a sales tool aimed at anyone interested in the vehicle. Chrysler intends to extend the free app program to other Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram truck vehicles in the United States by the end of 2010.