Christie Adds Three Q Projectors

CYPRESS, CALIF.—Christie is adding three more models to its Christie Q Series family. The new Christie DWX851-Q, Christie DHD851-Q, and Christie DWU851-Q models deliver 7900, 7500 and 7900 ANSI lumens respectively and are usable in either single or dual-lamp mode. Operational in portrait or landscape setup and suitable for auditoriums, board and conference rooms, government, video mapping, rental staging and more, the three new models provide 2500:1 contrast ratio, Christie eClarity for improved control over image sharpness, gloss and shading, and built-in High Dynamic Contrast Range that eliminates image washout in high ambient light conditions while preserving clarity.



With two color wheels built-in, users can select the one that best suits their content and application. The High-Brightness color wheel provides superior whites for enhanced graphic presentations while the Ultra-Rich color wheel delivers an expanded color gamut. The Q Series is equipped with a software function that allows for easy switching between the color wheels.



Christie Q Series models ship in December with a three-year warranty.