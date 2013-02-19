China's Urumqi TV builds HD mobile with Snell

Snell announces that Urumqi TV (UTV), a broadcaster in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has equipped its new 10-channel HD mobile truck with an extensive deployment of Snell equipment.

The UTV mobile features a Kahuna multi-format production switcher, Pyxis router, Kudos Plus TBS800 SD/HD/3Gb/s format converter, and IQ Modular infrastructure. These systems, which represent UTV's most significant broadcast equipment investment to date, will support high-quality live broadcasting of news, sports events, and various entertainment shows.

Kahuna offers simultaneous SD and HD operation in the same mainframe with a single control panel. Its advanced FormatFusion pixel-filtering technology enables UTV to integrate any SD material — such as hand-held camera feeds, graphics, or archive material — into HD productions seamlessly, without upconversion.

The Kudos Plus TBS800 format converter provides the new UTV truck with multi-rate 3Gb/s, HD, and SD inputs and outputs, and is capable of motion adaptive up/down/crossconversion within the same frame rate.