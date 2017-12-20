Channel Master Launches Stream+ Media Player

PHOENIX—Channel Master is rolling out Stream+, a media player that integrates streaming services and games with live broadcast TV and includes an on-screen channel guide with DVR capability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

The Stream+ system runs on the AndroidTV platform, has dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity, integrated voice search, 4K and HDR viewing technology, quad-core CPU for advanced gaming, two built-in ATSC 1.0 tuners with a MicroSD storage option for DVR, and USB 3.0 for personal use and future options. Consumers are able to add streaming services and games from the Google Play store to combine with free local broadcast channels provided through a connected TV antenna within a single graphical user interface and a single HDMI connection to the TV. Stream+ also includes advanced Google features, such as built-in Chromecast and integration with Google Home.

The Live Channels app automatically installs during the Stream+ setup process to add over-the-air broadcast TV channels into a graphical guide; installing a MicroSD storage card activates the Live Channels DVR setup process. Dual internal TV tuners enable users to record one live program while watching another, or record two live programs simultaneously while watching a recorded program or using a streaming service.

Channel Master is accepting pre-orders now for an introductory price of $99. The Stream+ is expected to be in stock in mid-January 2018; an official retail price will be announced then.