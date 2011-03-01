CGs, prompters, captioning

CAPTION ENCODING TOOL

EEG CCPlay FilePro

Encodes captions, AFD and XDS directly into compressed video formats with no generational loss; capable of performing HD MPEG-2 and MXF XDCAM caption encoding at rates of 10X real time or more; combines maximum post closed-captioning efficiency, accuracy and reliability with intuitive point-and-click or batch-based modes of operation.

516-293-7472;www.eegent.com

Booth: N4029

CAPTIONING SYSTEM

XOrbit Tango

Eliminates all tape encoding, shipping, duplication and phone lines; interfaces directly with automation playlist for real-time changes; encodes captions to CableLabs specifications for VOD content; encodes CC1, CC2, CC3 and/or CC4 from four unique stenographers in different locations; single, all IP-based user interface; includes a real-time language filter for live and offline captioning.

301-362-9500;www.xorbit.com

Booth: N4918