CEI Partners With ShareItMobile

NEWINGTON, VA.: Communications Engineering, Inc. has partnered with ShareItMobile, LLC to bring real-time mobile crowdsourcing and citizen journalism to the broadcast industry. The ShareItMobile solution gives each broadcast property its own branded mobile application and user-generated media website platform. Using smartphones, users can capture and contribute photos, videos, and commentary, and submit them directly to their community TV station for instant broadcast on web and mobile.



ShareItMobile automates and streamlines the publishing and presentation of large volumes of user-submitted content with configurable role-based publishing permissions.



ShareItMobile says it provides a turnkey way for broadcast properties to receive, pre-review, display, and repurpose user-submitted content on both mobile and web. There are no IT requirements to support this product, as it is hosted off-site and can expand seamlessly as required.