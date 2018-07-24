CBC/Radio-Canada Renews Multiyear Support Agreement With Avid

BURLINGTON, MA—Canadian national broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada has renewed a support agreement with Avid Technology for a term of five years.

Avid MediaCentral

“Based on the success of these previous agreements, we decided to increase the term of this latest agreement to five years,” said Scott Stewardson, Executive Director, Production Solutions Media Technology and Infrastructure Services at CBC/Radio-Canada. “Having this support in place will enable us to improve efficiency and have predictable support costs when transitions occur.”

The agreement gives CBC/Radio-Canada the ability for its production teams to remain current with the latest versions of Avid software as they produce content for mobile, web, radio and TV, said Stewardson.

CBC/Radio-Canada’s broadcast operations are extensive and include 27 TV stations, 82 radio stations, 11 foreign bureaus, seven specialty TV channels and Canada’s only nationwide radio network and international service. All are integrated with multiple websites.

The Canadian broadcaster relies on the Avid MediaCentral platform for news production and post production for original programming. According to Avid, it has one of the largest MediaCentral|Newsroom Management installations in the world.

