Canon Announces HDR Capable Reference Display

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon is introducing consumers to its latest reference display unit, the DP-V3120, which measures 31 inches and is 4K capable. The display is designed to for high-end HDR and 4K production workflows.

The DP-V3120 features an edge-to-edge luminance of up to 2,000 cd/m2 and offers a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. It also offers a display engine, improved local dimming algorithm, an LED backlighting system and an IPS LCD panel. The display’s color reproduction, high resolution and high contrast assist with accurate checking of 4K or HDR content.

Canon says that the DP-V3120 exceeds the Dolby Vision required monitor specifications and meets the requirements of Dolby Vision certified post-production facilities.

Additional features for the display unit include 12G-SDI terminals (four in and four out) for simultaneous comparing of HDR and SDR content in dual view mode, multiple video inputs in quad view mode or up to an 8K input signal. There is also the HDR toolkit with HDR capable vectorscope, waveform monitor and histogram; false color analysis; pixel level value checking; split screen HDR versus SDR comparison; and a LAN interface that allows the display to be controlled remotely over a network on a web browser.

Canon is planning on releasing the DP-V3120 in November at a market price of $39,000.