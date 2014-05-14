Camera Corps Introduces MeerCat Mini HD Broadcast Camera

LONDON—Camera Corps announced a major new addition to its range of specialty cameras. The MeerCat is a miniature HD broadcast camera that can be mounted nearly anywhere without being visible to other cameras or to an audience.



Developed in response to demand from sports, reality-television and stage-show producers, the MeerCat is housed in a metal case with a footprint of 30-by-30 mm, and is 93 mm in height. Lens protrusion is 25 mm. High-quality, NF-mount lenses are available.



The MeerCat head can be attached to a quarter-inch mount for easy integration into narrow-profile locations such as a sports markers, rugby try-line posts or reality-show props, or can be discreetly located in a studio set. It can also be used as a wearable camera with a full high-definition live wireless link. Full control facilities including manual iris setting with adjustable electronic exposure can be performed remotely using the existing range of Camera Corps joysticks and remote panels.



The imager is a third-inch MOS sensor with 1944 x 1092 effective pixels. This can be switched to deliver 1080p, 1080i or 720p video at 50, 59.94 or 60 hertz frame rate. Video is output as HD-SDI which can be converted to an optical feed using a Camera Corps optical fiber interface. Minimum illumination is 1.2 lux at f/1.4. Chroma, master black, saturation, gain, shutter, detail, white balance, gamma, speed and exposure, video format and noise reduction can all be adjusted from the remote control panel.



The MeerCat comes complete with a standard Camera Corps power supply and interface which can be positioned up to 30 metres from the camera head. Control signals can be delivered over a standard audio line, allowing the interface to be located a practically unlimited distance from the operator. Up to six MeerCat cameras can be operated from a single Camera Corps remote control panel.



The Camera Corps MeerCat is available now for rental or purchase.