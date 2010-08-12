Calrec to show H20 management system for Hydra2

Calrec Audio will introduce a new management system for its Hydra2 network router at IBC2010.

Hydra2 Operator, or H2O, enables the user to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface. With H2O, users can set up routes and configure access rights to all desks on a given network as well as label I/O boxes and ports for ease of identification. The new management system also offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, making them quicker and easier to locate.

H2O is browser-based, allowing network access from a laptop or PC, and is compatible with Windows, Linux and OSX. The new product is particularly beneficial to Calrec customers who own large, multistudio complexes, which can be rented at the same time to rival companies.

See Calrec at IBC Stand 8.C58.