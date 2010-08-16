Calrec Audio to launch Hydra2 Operator management system

Calrec Audio will launch at IBC a new management system for its Hydra2 network router. The Hydra2 Operator, or H2O, allows users to control the Hydra2 network independently from any console control surface. Users will be able to set up routes and configure access rights to all desks on a given network, as well as label I/O boxes and ports for ease of identification.

H2O also offers the ability to arrange ports into folders, making them quicker and easier to locate. The system is browser-based, allowing network access from a laptop or PC, and is compatible with Windows, Linux and OSX.

Visit Calrec Audio at IBC Stand 8.C58.