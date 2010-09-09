Calibre UK debuts latest format conversion technology

At IBC 2010 (stand 6.C28F) Calibre UK is showing three universal format converters as new additions to its VideoExcel product range. The VXL-150HD, VXL-100HD and VXL-75HD models are designed for outside broadcast, in-house studios, newsrooms, digital signage and other narrowcasting applications.

The new VideoExcel models leverage the latest developments in format conversion, synchronization, noise reduction and image enhancement technology.

The VXL-150HD is a universal format converter and scan converter and frame synchronizer with built-in noise reduction and image enhancement capabilities. It includes aspect ratio conversion features that provide predefined and customizable formats and adjustable pan, zoom and trim, closed-caption support in HD CEA708 & SD CEA608 formats, VITC-embedded time code support with automatic delay correction, proc-amp controls and programmable logo insertion (bug burner). Most video signals, such as 3Gb/s-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI are supported, with embedded or digital AES/EBU audio.

The VideoExcel VXL-75HD scan converter and frame synchronizer offers broadcast-grade computer graphics to video scan conversion. It converts VESA or CEA computer digital or analog input formats to SMPTE broadcast formats and combines scaling performance with frame synchronization and flicker reduction.

Finally, the VXL-100HD offers up/down/cross conversion from SD to HD, HD to SD, and HD to HD with per-pixel motion adaptive processing. Real-time, per-pixel motion adaptive temporal and film noise reduction are provided as standard, as is SD MPEG-2 codec noise reduction. The VXL-100HD’s temporal noise reduction considerably improves codec efficiency for digital broadcast and substantially reduces file sizes for IPTV. The VXL-1000HD offers powerful image enhancement techniques such as a real-time unsharp mask process, which produces near-HD quality from SD and can greatly enhance reduced-quality or noisy HD footage.