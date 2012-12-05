Cache-A software upgrade features LTFS enhancements

Cache-A has released its powerful v3.1 software that boosts the productivity of LTO-5 tape archiving. The new v3.1 release includes enhanced LTFS capabilities and a host of new operational features, enabling users to archive, copy, access and exchange archived content faster and more easily.

The v3.1 upgrade is available across all Cache-A archive appliances — the desktop Prime-Cache5, flagship Pro-Cache5, high-performance Power-Cache, and flexible Library 24/48 automation systems.

Enhanced LTFS capabilities:

Chief among the productivity-boosting features of v3.1 are LTFS enhancements.

These include: high-speed LTFS tape-to-tape duplication, enabling users to make duplicate copies for off-site storage, or exchange material, at unprecedented speed; plus, seamless LTFS tape-spanning, which allows large projects to be automatically archived across multiple LTO-5 cartridges. The advent of LTFS tape-spanning delivers huge time savings by eliminating the tedious task of users having to break up a project into cartridge-sized chunks.

MD5 checksums:

As part of its continuous quest to provide users with the highest confidence in the integrity of the archives they manage, Cache-A has added calculation of MD5 checksums of each file in an archive session into the v3.1 release. This makes possible a range of double-checks to give users and even higher level of assurance in the data accuracy.

Operational improvements:

Based on customer feedback, Cache-A has introduced a host of new operational tools and improvements with v3.1, which also increase archiving efficiency.

Users can now receive e-mail notifications upon the completion of archive/restore sessions on their smartphone or computer, giving them the freedom to engage in other activities, and the confidence that they will be emailed upon successful completion, or advised in case of any error. The v3.1 update also features dialogs that confirm the status of archive/restore operations and improve management of Cache-A Library systems.

Cache-A’s powerful command queue feature lets users stack up archive and restore operations for each LTO drive in their library. With the v3.1 release the command queue can now be edited and prioritized, delivering maximum flexibility in automated archive/restore operations.

The v3.1 upgrade is available with immediate effect from www.cache-a.com.