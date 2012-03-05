Cache-A Introduces Power-Cache Archive Server at NAB

Cache-A Power-Cache Archive Server

At the 2012 NAB Show, Cache-A will introduce its new high-performance Power-Cache Archive Server featuring the latest Version 2.1 software release for managing all aspects of efficient data archive and retrieval. The compact 1RU Power-Cache Archive Server controls up to four LTO-5 drives with up to two concurrently at full speed.



With Version 2.1 software and other product enhancements, users can now queue jobs from multiple users or events on any Cache-A device, directly mount Apple file shares, get status reports on file transfer progress, as well as a new RAID manager, LTFS capability, and other systems support.



Power-Cache works with Cache-A’s Library24 or Library48 products to simplify the archiving of large projects. Cache-A’s Library24 option can accommodate up to two internal tape drives and up to four tape drives on the Library48 option when driven from the new Power-Cache model.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Cache-AS will be at booth SL10508.



