Cablevision releases streaming app for iPhone, iPod touch

Cablevision's new Optimum app is now live in Apple's App Store, available for both iPhone and iPod touch, the app joins the official iPad app released earlier this year. The software features a range of options, the primary one allows Cablevision subscribers to stream live TV to their iOS devices while at home. All of the channels you are subscribed to are available live on your device and the app has a tuner option to quickly switch channels. It also features full parental controls as well as free and subscription based on-demand content. In addition, you can use the app as a remote control for your Cablevision digital cable box.

Search is advanced with options to browse listings, search by keyword or category, filter results, and mark your favorite channels. One bonus is complete DVR management. From your iOS device you can schedule new recordings, delete older shows and check on your recorded lists. Closed captioning is also an option as well as a selection of free on-demand videos for viewing. The app is free, however you must be a Cablevision subscriber and have at least one digital cable box as well as an Optimum modem. DVR management also requires a subscription to the Optimum Online service.