BYU-Idaho Relies on Front Porch Digital

LAFAYETTE, COLO. —Front Porch Digital announced that Brigham Young University-Idaho has installed a DIVArchive CSM system and a DIVAnet multisite content distribution solution in its A/V productions department, which provides video services for the entire campus. In addition to recording a weekly devotional, the department records events and other productions throughout the campus for educational purposes, then stores the files in DIVArchive. It uses DIVAnet to connect with other BYU campuses and church facilities within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns and operates BYU-Idaho.



DIVArchive was said to meet BYU-Idaho’s critical requirements for reliability and discoverability with plenty of space to enable the university to keep its active storage clear. An important factor in the installation is DIVArchive’s seamless integration with BYU-Idaho’s media asset management system.



Another critical requirement for BYU-Idaho was disaster recovery. DIVAnet provides a way to transfer high-value assets to disaster recovery locations off campus that also use DIVArchive. At the same time, it gives BYU-Idaho a way to connect with other campuses and churches to share media for production purposes.



BYU-Idaho has integrated DIVArchive and DIVAnet with all elements of its production, building many of its video workflows with DIVArchive as the foundation. Every piece of video that will be used on the website, in a course, at events, or elsewhere, touches the DIVArchive system in one way or another.