Burk Technology Updates AutoPilot Platform

LITTLETON, MASS.—Burk Technology has announced that is has updated its AutoPilot 2.10.41 system to a new version, 2.10.44. The new version of the management system is now available for download.

Among the new features for the updated version of AutoPilot is the system’s ability to now separately identify the logged and reported data from each connected ARC Solo system. In addition, AutoPilot’s weather map interface now complies with the updated National Weather Service data format and weather maps for Hawaii and Alaska link to the correct National Weather Service URLs.

Users can download the updated AutoPilot system through www.burk.com/downloads and selecting the AutoPilot support page. It is not necessary to uninstall previous versions of AutoPilot before updating.