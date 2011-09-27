BTX announces new custom options

BTX Technologies, a global value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface and integration products, today introduced new custom options for its BTX Pro Plate and Panel Designer software and wall plates.

In addition to BTX's standard anodized aluminum wall plates and panels, the latest version of the company's free software allows customers to select from custom options such as laminated aluminum color wall plates, formed anodized aluminum plates and anti-bowing flanged heavy-duty panels.

The new color wall plates are available in white, black, red, green, blue and yellow, and in one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-gang configurations. The plates feature a unique two-layer laminate over the aluminum that can be engraved to create a clean and eye-popping look in any commercial environment.

Unlike BTX's standard 1/8in anodized aluminum plates, only the edges of the new formed plate bevels are flush with the wall, making them ideal solutions for uneven surfaces. The plates are thicker and more durable than other solutions on the market, and feature an elegant brushed finish for a sophisticated look. The plates are available in clear or black in single- and double-gang configurations.

BTX has bolstered its rack panel offering with flanged heavy-duty anodized aluminum panels. Even when punched with the maximum number of cutouts, the new black, 1/8in thick, one-piece bent flanged panels have the extra strength needed to eliminate bowing when attaching or removing cables. The heavy-duty panels are available in 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12RU sizes.