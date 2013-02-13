Broadpeak to showcase umbrellaCDN at 2013 NAB Show

Broadpeak will demonstrate its umbrellaCDN system at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

Using Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN solution, content providers can allocate the ideal CDN for their content according to various criteria, such as content format, end-user location, content provider, quality or time of day. The umbrellaCDN system also makes it possible to centralize content geoblocking to manage sending replacement content and modeling of quotas.

Broadpeak also will feature C-CAS and nanoCDN, two new CDN technologies that streamline the delivery of advanced TV services while reducing operational expenses for operators.

C-CAS (Conditional-access System-Compliant Adaptive Streaming) enables pay-TV operators to support adaptive streaming protocols while simultaneously remaining compliant with conditional-access systems on subscribers' existing set-top boxes .

See Broadpeak at 2013 NAB Show booth SU6914.