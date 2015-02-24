Broadpeak to Demo ‘CDN-in-a Box’ at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Broadpeak will demonstrate its CDN-in-a-Box solution, which dramatically simplifies deployment of video streaming services. Broadpeak’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) and video streaming technologies help cable, IPTV, OTT, Hybrid TV and mobile operators support new business models.

CDN-in-a-Box provides cloud PVR TV capabilities, the BkM100 CDN Mediator unified CDN manager, BkA100 video delivery analytics software for meaningful information about video consumption and service quality, and fast channel change capabilities for live IPTV services, and more.

Broadpeak will also show nanoCDN technology, which enables operators to extend their CDN into the home network to support applications like Multicast ABR for live multiscreen delivery and video transparent caching. Broadpeak’s software-based approach to video delivery allows operators to take advantage of the extensive benefits offered by virtualization, such as decreased hardware costs, resource optimization and simplified administration.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Broadpeak will be in booth SU6118. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com