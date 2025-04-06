NAB Show: Verizon Business Debuts Broadcast Private 5G and AI Solution

At this week's 2025 NAB show, Verizon Business is showing what it is calling “a first-of-its-kind mobile Private 5G Network framework” featuring a portable, environmentally controlled setup that will allow broadcasters to manage complex productions.

The solution, which is being demoed by Verizon Business (Booth W#2530) during the show, is designed to help broadcasters face the challenge of managing dozens of camera feeds during a live event while constantly struggling with location-based connectivity.

The mobile environmentally controlled setup is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media. These solutions provide intelligent video prioritization for live production using AI to manage numerous camera feeds and highlight key moments, the companies reported.

Verizon had previously announced it would partner with NVIDIA to manage and power 5G workloads.

The combined mobile framework can be deployed to leverage different types of spectrum, including C-band, CBRS, and millimeter wave.

Verizon reported that the Verizon mobile framework came to life with key partners including FanDuel TV, Haivision, and Ericsson.

"Live content production and experiential events are evolving rapidly, demanding innovative approaches to content creation, distribution, and fan engagement,” said Daniel Lawson, senior vice president of global solutions, Verizon Business. “We are demonstrating at NAB 2025 how our Private 5G Network, coupled with Enterprise AI solutions, enables more efficient, cost-effective broadcast workflows. Our first-of-its-kind mobile framework is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

During the show, Verizon also reported that it will have a strong presence on panels and sessions, including: