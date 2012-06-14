Broadpeak launches BkA100

Broadpeak has introduced the BkA100, a comprehensive video delivery analytics solution designed to streamline an operator's CDN. The BkA100 enables operators to access key information located in the video streaming servers, providing the operator's support team with critical system monitoring information, the operations department with capacity planning details, and marketing with the analytical results essential for building an effective marketing campaign.



Built upon a highly scalable architecture, the BkA100 identifies important metrics, as well as the raw data necessary to compute them, and then provides a shared view of the material that can be accessed simultaneously by a virtually unlimited number of users.



The BkA100 works by first centralizing the raw data in a variety of formats using adapted protocols. The system then computes key values depending on the specifics of the operator's business. An intuitive graphical user interface displays sophisticated dashboards and graphs, which can be exported in a wide range of formats for archiving or immediate use.