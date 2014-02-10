Broadcast Pix Unveils ReVue Multi-Channel HD Slo-Mo Replay System

BILLERICA, MASS. – Broadcast Pix introduced ReVue, a new HD slow motion replay system that work with any Broadcast Pix integrated production systems or independently in other production environments. Developed in collaboration with strategic partner EditShare, ReVue will be available in March and demonstrated at the 2014 NAB Show, April 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nev.



Available in two and four-channel configurations, ReVue features SDI connectivity and up to eight tracks of embedded audio, with optional 1080p recording and playback. The system is housed in a 2 RU chassis and includes 8 TB of RAID 6 storage, which can be expanded up to 16 TB.



ReVue’s compact controller includes a jog/shuttle wheel for reviewing footage, with dedicated buttons for marking in and out points for playback. All video sources are played back in sync, so it is easy to cut between cameras and find the best replay angle. Playback speed is controlled manually with the fader bar, but three preset buttons allow users to assign specific speeds for more consistent slo-mo results. Other intuitive controls allow easy navigation between cameras, clips, and servers.



ReVue’s two output channels can be configured as preview/program or as two programs. With its built-in multi-view, ReVue provides monitors for all active sources, plus preview and program windows. ReVue’s on-screen user interface makes it easy to keep track of marked clips and replays. Plus, Broadcast Pix integrated production systems can trigger ReVue playlists directly from the production switcher.

