Broadcast Pix to unveil 50Hz version of Granite

Broadcast Pix will unveil a 50Hz version of Granite, its new native HD, 1080p-ready live video production system, at IBC2010. Granite combines a new HD switcher with a new HD server running the company’s Fluent workflow software, enabling users to create compelling live HD video cost-effectively.

The Granite switcher provides simultaneous multidefinition SDI I/O for 1080i/50, 720p/50, and 576i/50 sources, and it is upgradable to 1080p. The companion Granite server completes the video production system by running Fluent workflow software, which provides up to 120 hours of clip store, animation stores, a graphics system with a new Harris CG, a multiview that displays video and file sources, watch-folders that streamline file import from editing systems, and macros for file-based effects.

Available in three models — the 1 M/E Granite 100 and 1000 and the 2 M/E Granite 5000 — the new product line is designed to provide an easy upgrade path between models. Customers can also upgrade to Granite from current Broadcast Pix Slate hybrid HD/SD/analog systems, which use the same control panels and Fluent workflow software.

Visit Broadcast Pix at IBC Stand 7.C21.