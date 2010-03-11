Broadcast Pix to showcase new Apple iPad-based control panel

Broadcast Pix has introduced iPixPanel, an application that will allow an Apple iPad to control any of its Slate video production systems.

The iPixPanel combines the iPad's user-friendly touch screen and wireless control with feedback from Slate to display device and file name on the panel's buttons, helping users create live video.

The iPixPanel application is expected to be available for download at Apple's App Store in April. Until then, users can try a portion of a control panel for free by downloading the Broadcast Pix iPixPanel from the App Store, and then run it on an iPhone or iPod Touch. Broadcast Pix will demonstrate both of its Apple apps at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

See Broadcast Pix at NAB Show Booth N4506.