Broadcast Pix introduces Fluent Rapid CG

Broadcast Pix has unveiled Fluent Rapid CG, a new option for its Granite and Slate integrated production systems, which streamlines the creation of data-intensive CG graphics.

Rapid CG automatically integrates databases, RSS feeds and custom actions, such as scorekeeping, into templates for customized graphics with less manual effort.

To use Rapid CG, simply drag and drop a Microsoft Access or XML database into Rapid CG, link it to a template created in Inscriber GS CG, which is included with every Broadcast Pix system, and the information is automatically updated in specific fields within the template. No rekeying of data is necessary.

Because Rapid CG operates within specific fields, the operator can only change the data, not the templates. Data can include text and graphics, so photos can be changed automatically as well. RSS feeds can also be used to update weather and other information from the Web automatically.