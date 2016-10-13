Broadcast Pix Creates BPNet Upload App

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Broadcast Pix is offering a new way for sharing photo and video content, announcing the release of its BPNet Upload App. The free app is designed for both iOS and Android mobile devices and works in conjunction with the BPNet cloud-based video workflow service.

BPNet Upload allows users to transfer content to any preselected production switcher, or one file can be transferred to multiple destinations. With the app, users can upload content in the background using the UDP protocol, which accelerates uploads and provides a secure transfer. The app also supports video playback and allows metadata and an uploaded file history to be viewed in the mobile device.

Files can be renamed in the app and are transcoded automatically before being transferred. Users’ names are also displayed in the BPNet account to track incoming files and progress status. BPNet Upload also has the ability to support multiple accounts and can brand content with an account’s specific logo.

BPNet Upload is available on both iTunes and Google Play.