BriteShot Charges Up BritePower

NEW YORK—BriteShot, a major supplier of LED lighting solutions, has expanded its product line with the new BritePower modular power system.

The mobile energy delivery system provides continuous power via hot-swappable lithium-ion manganese phosphate battery packs that are suitable for film and entertainment production as well as commercial and home use.

“With years of knowledge and experience supporting the film and TV industry, the BritePower system offers customers a reliable energy source that allows them to power up their cameras, lighting and other production equipment on-set and on-location,” says Roy McDonald, co-founder at BriteShot. “Eliminating the need for a generator in any application, the BritePower system does not require permits, providing a solution that increases mobility, flexibility and accessibility when it comes to deploying a dependable energy source.”

The modular base system consists of a charger, a 4kW AC to DC inverter and one 2.5-kWh (kilowatt hours) battery pack.

Multiple battery packs can be connected simultaneously, parallel to the invertor, to extend the energy capacity to 5kWh or more. Alternatively, one battery can be charged while the other is in use.

Each battery pack charges in approximately two and half hours and lasts three hours depending on power consumption.