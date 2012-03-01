Bridge Technologies VB330 monitoring probe on display at NAB 2012

Bridge Technologies recently announced plans to display its VideoBRIDGE VB330 monitoring and analysis probe at NAB 2012. Equipped with up to two 10G Ethernet inputs, the probe is capable of monitoring thousands of streams in backbone networks and central head-ends.

The chassis used to house the VB330 includes a dual power supply, therefore minimizing the risk of losing monitoring due to power supply failure. Furthermore, as goes for all VideoBRIDGE probes, dedicated telco-grade hardware is used throughout, to ensure the longevity and stability needed for professional operation.

The probe can be controlled directly via HTTP using a standard Web browser, or it can be part of a VideoBRIDGE controller system that includes other VideoBRIDGE devices.