Bridge Technologies to highlight new traffic analysis option at IP&TV ME&NA 2011

Bridge Technologies will launch advances in OTT service analysis, and a DVB-T2 MI system at IP&TV ME&NA 2011, Nov. 1-2 in Dubai.

The new traffic analysis option provides in-depth advanced monitoring and analysis of IP protocols and services across the complete range of VideoBRIDGE probes. With the traffic analysis option, operators can combine detailed monitoring and analytics of broadcast/IP streams and all OTT services under a single unified VideoBRIDGE environment with consistent display and reporting features. The traffic analysis option provides comprehensive capabilities to the end-to-end VideoBRIDGE digital media monitoring ecosystem.

The company also will show its new VB252 monitoring probe for DVB-T2 networks. The dual-input VB252 provides external GPS lock for accurate drift monitoring for SFN networks, high-quality MER measurement and level readings. The VB252 will be available beginning in the fourth quarter of 2011.