Bridge Technologies Features New Developments at NAB



Bridge Technologies will display new products, such as VideoBRIDGE v4.2 software, at the NAB Show.



VideoBRIDGE v4.2 software reveals new competence for fault tracking, a modified interface, and increased integration between microVB devices deployed at subscriber premises and the server network. It also offers extended TR 101 290 analysis capability, and searchable table decoding of all tables that use a signal.



Bridge Technologies will also showcase the VB262- Dual QAM/8VSB input interface for VB120 or VB220 IP-Probes, which allows for the sequential analysis of multiple QAM or 8VSB multiplexes, in order to monitor the total broadcast contents of a cable transmission system using a single VB262.



Another product to be showcased is the microVB, which is a remote monitoring at the subscribers premises.



