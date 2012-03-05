Brainstorm to Launch New 3D, Virtual Graphics Technology at 2012 NAB Show

Braintstorm Easyset 3D

Brainstorm Multimedia will display several virtual studio products, including the eStudio on-air graphics and virtual studio engine on which many Brainstorm virtual studio products run at the 2012 NAB Show. Brainstorm will show how eStudio drives “Easy On-Air Graphics” as well as template creation and editing, playlist creation, and live play-out workflows.



Brainstorm EasySet 3D, a cost-effective, trackless virtual set solution, will also be highlighted at NAB. It offers a comprehensive 3D real-time environment with up to four SD/HD inputs all from one PC. Besides importing external video feeds, virtually every popular image file format can be imported, making EasySet 3D open to the integration of external content. Also on display will be BrainNews, a MOS-compatible on-air graphics control system that enables the integration of the real-time 3D graphics engine into the news workflow for easier graphics creation. Personnel with Brainstorm Production Services will also be on hand to speak about the creation of graphics packages for news, elections, sports, game shows, and other live broadcast programs.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Brainstorm Multimedia will be at booth SL4609.



