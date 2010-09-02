Boris FX launches Boris AAF Transfer v1.0.5

Boris FX has announced the release of Boris AAF Transfer v1.0.5, which supports Avid DS. Editors can use Boris AAF Transfer to transfer an entire live Apple Final Cut Pro program sequence with media, markers, cuts, dissolves, filters and audio preserved. The transferred sequence can be edited and finished in the Avid Media Composer or Avid DS timeline without returning to Final Cut Pro.

In addition, Final Cut Pro sequences with Boris Continuum Complete FxPlug filters can be seamlessly transferred to Avid Media Composer or Avid DS. BCC FxPlug filters are translated to corresponding BCC AVX filters, including all of the keyframed changes.