Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Gets Update

FREMONT, CALIF.—Blackmagic Design has issued a new update to its DaVinci Resolve editing and color correction software, releasing version 12.5.4. Among the new features of this update are support for the new MacBook Pro touch bar and additional Rec. 2100 and 2020 support for HDR workflows.

The MacBook Pro touch bar is a multi-touch retina display strip at the top of the new MacBook Pro keyboard, allowing for instant access to common tools. When using DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4, the touch bar automatically changes to show context sensitive tools based on the task users are performing. This includes adding clips to bins, switch between icon and list view, display clip attributes, search media, show metadata and navigate the timeline.

The new update also provides new support for Rec. 2100 when using DaVinci Resolve color management, as well as adds a new Rec. 2020 ST. 2084 1000nit ODT that uses P3 color space. Additional features that come along with the updated software include new sliders to control Dolby VisionTM analysis data; new P3-D65 IDTs and ODTs; support for Grass Valley HQ and HQX codecs on Macs, Window and Linux; the ability to preserve super white and super black data in ProRes 4:4:4:4; MP3 decoding on Windows; improved support for CR2 files from Canon 5D Mark IV cameras; and improved EXR decode and playback performance.

The 12.5.4 update is available for both DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio. Blackmagic is offering the update as a free download for all current DaVinci Resolve users on its website.