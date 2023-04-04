Blackmagic Design Launches New Blackmagic Videohub 12G Models

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has introduced three new models of Blackmagic Videohub 12G zero latency video routers that let customers connect and route any combination of SD, HD and Ultra HD on the same router simultaneously.

Blackmagic Videohub 12G models feature a front panel with shortcut buttons, an LCD which can display labels or live video, and a machined metal spin knob for browsing video sources. Blackmagic Videohub 12G is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $1,395.

Blackmagic says its Videohub 12G eliminates cable mess because customers can plug all their SDI equipment into the router, then do connections electronically. This voids the need for complex system diagrams because customers can connect any video input to any video output, or even a single video input to multiple video outputs. This means monitors can view any source in the studio.

This capability lets customers use multiple HyperDeck recorders for redundant mastering. Or customers can route video to multiple streaming processors for all their broadcast platforms. Blackmagic Videohub 12G can also be used to add extra inputs to an ATEM switcher.

The built-in front control panel lets customers route video, ideal for live production racks that don't have the space for extra hardware panels, according to the company. The front panel is similar to a Videohub Master Control Pro and features a spin knob for browsing, direct entry buttons for speed and an LCD for displaying labels. However because the panel is built into the router, customers can also see live video on the LCD. The LCD also has menus so it lets customers change router settings.

With a built in LCD, Blackmagic Videohub 12G can show customers live video of all their router inputs. This means customers can see all router inputs as live video before customers change a route. There are also labels displayed below the live video to make it easy to identify the input customers are viewing.

This allows customers to scroll up and down the router sources in alphabetical order and see each input as live video, even if the inputs are different video standards.

All models of Blackmagic Videohub 12G feature advanced 12G-SDI connections which are multi rate so they support any SD, HD and Ultra HD video format up to 2160p60 and will connect to any SD, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI equipment. Plus Blackmagic Videohub 12G also supports routing any video standard on the same router at the same time. 12G-SDI gives customers high frame rate Ultra HD via a single BNC connection that also plugs into all of their regular HD equipment.

For more information, visit www.blackmagicdesign.com.