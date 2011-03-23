Bittree to Release SC-to-SC Fiber-Optic Coupler Panel



At NAB, Bittree will debut its new SC-to-SC fiber-optic coupler panel, which is designed to simplify high-density patching of fiber connections in rapidly changing media environments.



The new SC-to-SC fiber-optic coupler panel provides 1x24 density in a single rack unit. The coupler is ideal for use in machine rooms as a demarcation point for fiber-optic tie lines and fiber runs to production equipment. Redirecting a signal to add an additional piece of equipment, or on-the-fly patching around failed equipment, is as simple as changing the position of a patchcord. By placing connections on the front of the rack, the coupler provides access to back-of-the-box connectors that would otherwise be difficult to reach.



Available in many configurations, the SC-to-SC fiber-optic coupler features a design based upon new slim-line inserts. The panel comes standard with silk-screened numbers, but permanent designation strips are also available.



