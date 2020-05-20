Bittree Debuts 12G+ Micro-Video Patchbay

GLENDALE, Calif.—Bittree has announced a new addition to its 12G+ single-link video patchbay lineup that supports 4K transmission over a single 12Gb/s SDI connection, the 12G+ Micro-Video Self-Normalling High-Density Single-Link Patchbay.

This new patchbay offers 2x32 or 2x48 density in 1RU, 1.5RU or 2RU form factors. It delivers 24 GHz, high-bandwidth performance for SD/SDI, HD/SDI, UHD/SDI, 4K, 8K and HDR applications. The unit is also compliant with SMPTE 292M, 424M, 2081-1 and 2082-1, providing 75-ohm impedance with low return loss. Self-terminating and non-terminating connections are also available.

When the unit has built-in normalling capacity, it automatically routes a source signal plugged into a top port on the rear panel, with destination equipment connected to the port directly below it. A patch cord can then be used to send the source to another piece of equipment, per Bittree.

The 2x32 option offers BNC, HD-BNC (Micro) and DIN (1.0/2.3) back panel connectivity options; the 2x48 option offers HD-BNC and DIN.